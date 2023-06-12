Actor Treat Williams Dead At 71 After Motorcycle Accident

Treat Williams, whose career accomplishments include "Hair" and "Everwood" has died as the result of a motorcycle accident.

Williams' agent, Barry McPherson, tells People, "He was killed this afternoon. He was making a left or a right [and] a car cut him off. I'm just devastated. He was the nicest guy. He was so talented."

People reports the crash happened Monday in Dorset, Vermont.

Williams' career spanned decades, with appearances on "Blue Bloods" as recent as this year. He appeared in nearly 100 episodes of "Everwood" in the early 2000s as Dr. Andrew Brown ... and played Berger in "Hair" in 1979.

Williams was a three-time Golden Globe nominee, for his work on "Hair," "Prince of the City" and "A Streetcar Named Desire." He also received a Best Actor Emmy nomination for his work in "The Late Shift" in 1996.

He is survived by wife Pam Van Sant and their two kids, Gill and Ellie.

Treat was 71.