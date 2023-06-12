Gold Medalist Track Star Tori Bowie Pregnant at Time of Death, Died From Childbirth

In what has made a tragic death even harder to handle, gold medalist track star Tori Bowie was pregnant and in labor at the time she died ... TMZ has learned.

According to the coroner's report, obtained by TMZ, 32-year-old Bowie was found dead in bed at her Florida home on May 2. The report states she died from complications of childbirth, was about 8 months pregnant and "undergoing labor" when she passed.

TMZ broke the story -- Bowie's loved ones became concerned after they'd gone several days without hearing from her and called cops to do a welfare check on the young athlete. When deputies from the Orange County Sheriff's Office entered her home, they found Tori deceased.

At the 2016 Summer Olympics in Brazil, Tori won three medals ... including one gold as a member of the women's 4x100 meter relay team, a silver in the 100-meter dash and bronze in the 200-meter dash.

In 2017, Tori was declared the world's fastest woman -- winning the 100-meter dash at the 2017 IAAF World Championships in London with a blistering time of 10.85 seconds.