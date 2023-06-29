'Presumed Human Remains' Discovered Inside Titanic Submersible Wreckage

There's been a grisly discovery among the wreckage of the doomed Titan submersible recovered from the bottom of the Atlantic Ocean -- presumed human remains.

The U.S. Coast Guard announced Wednesday the remains were found in the debris field from the submersible's catastrophic implosion, only 1600 feet from the bow of the infamous Titanic shipwreck.

Now, the presumed human remains will be transported to the U.S. for analysis ... as part of an international investigation into the OceanGate sub tragedy.

As we reported ... the sub wreckage is now back on land, several pieces of the Titan were unloaded Wednesday in St. John's, Newfoundland, Canada from the Horizon Arctic ship.