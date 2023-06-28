First Photos of Wreckage from Titanic Submersible After Recovery Mission
6/28/2023 8:13 AM PT
We're now getting a first look at the wreckage from the Titan submersible recovered from the bottom of the Atlantic Ocean.
The photos, taken Wednesday in St. John's, Newfoundland, Canada show crews unloading several pieces of the Titan from the Horizon Arctic ship.
It's tough to tell what the items are, but at least one of them appears to be the black landing gear from the base of the Titan.
From here, investigators will likely take the recovered pieces for additional study in an effort to determine exactly what led to the "catastrophic implosion" that killed 5.
As we reported, the Titan disappeared Sunday June 18 about 2 hours after it started its mission to the wreckage of the Titanic.
For days, rescue crews scrambled to locate the vessel, but on June 22 officials announced they'd found pieces of the Titan on the ocean floor -- just 1,600ft from the bow of the Titanic -- and evidence the vessel had imploded ... killing everyone onboard.