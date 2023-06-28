First Photos of Wreckage from Titanic Submersible After Recovery Mission

We're now getting a first look at the wreckage from the Titan submersible recovered from the bottom of the Atlantic Ocean.

The photos, taken Wednesday in St. John's, Newfoundland, Canada show crews unloading several pieces of the Titan from the Horizon Arctic ship.

It's tough to tell what the items are, but at least one of them appears to be the black landing gear from the base of the Titan.

From here, investigators will likely take the recovered pieces for additional study in an effort to determine exactly what led to the "catastrophic implosion" that killed 5.

As we reported, the Titan disappeared Sunday June 18 about 2 hours after it started its mission to the wreckage of the Titanic.