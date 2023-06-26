Teen Who Died in Titanic Sub Hoped to Break Rubik's Cube World Record

The teenager who died aboard the Titanic submersible had high hopes for his future -- including breaking a world record ... which he seemed primed to do.

19-year-old Suleman Dawood -- one of the five passengers who perished in OceanGate's Titan sub last week -- had been on record as wanting to smash past the high benchmark set by Max Park ... who currently holds the title for fastest Rubik's Cube solve at 3.13 seconds.

A video that his family shot -- which is now making the rounds -- shows him cracking the toy puzzle relatively quickly ... at about 19 seconds.

As he notes himself in the clip ... that wasn't nearly fast enough to surpass Park, but Suleman seemed confident he could get quicker at it -- and certainly had a goal set in his mind. In fact, before he went on his doomed voyage ... he said he'd solve it underwater.

Of course, his family was incredibly proud of him ... and the guy had a lot of life to live.

His mother, Christine Dawood, recently did an interview with the BBC ... and it's heartbreaking. She says she was nearby when they initially went missing last Sunday and spent torturous days hoping against hope.

Sadder than that ... Christine says it should've been her on the sub instead of her son. She explains that the plan was for her to go with her husband, Shahzada, but she gave up her spot to her son at the last minute because he apparently really wanted to go.

In hindsight, Christine says she regrets that ... and goes on to say she misses her family.

Christine also says she and her still-living daughter have vowed to learn to solve the Rubik's Cube in honor of Suleman.