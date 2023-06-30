Shark Circles Paddleboarder In Terrifying Video From Florida

A huge hammerhead shark circled a couple of paddleboarders off the coast of Florida ... and the terrifying encounter was all caught on video.

The footage -- shot Sunday between the Bahamas and Lake Worth, FL -- first shows a woman on a paddleboard in the middle of the ocean being followed by a shark ... with a fin rising above the surface and getting super close to her board.

The shark appears to circle the paddleboard, then it goes over and checks out another paddleboarder.

Somehow, the woman keeps her cool through it all, paddling to a boat and hopping in the vessel ... and the shark disappears into the depths.

The woman, Malea Tribble of Fort Lauderdale, told FOX 35 News in Orlando she felt a few taps on the bottom of her paddleboard ... but she didn't realize it was a shark until her husband spotted the fin.

Folks on the boat think it was a hammerhead shark ... and it seems to be one curious fish.