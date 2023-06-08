Horrifying Video Shows Man Killed in Shark Attack Off Coast of Egypt’s Red Sea

A shocking video captured the last moments of a man swimming in Egypt's Red Sea as a vicious shark attack unfolded in front of horrified onlookers.

The clip, which we're not showing because it's just that graphic, began circulating online Thursday from the resort city of Hurghada. You can see a man treading water, as a shark continues to attack him ... biting him several times. At one point, the shark pulls the man upside down, forcing both of his legs above the surface in a headstand formation.

The woman recording can do nothing but gasp, as the man screams out in pain for help.

Finally, in what appears to be one final strike ... the shark pounces on the man's upper torso and takes him under the surface.

A statement from Egypt's Ministry of Environment stated it's believed the attack was from a tiger shark, and the man died from his injuries.