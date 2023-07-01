Tammy Slaton's Husband Caleb Willingham Dead At 40

Caleb Willingham, best known as the husband of "1000-Lb. Sisters" star Tammy Slaton, has died.

His stepmom, Shirley Willingham, confirmed the sad news to TMZ ... but didn't have further details or a cause of death.

As you might know, Caleb -- nicknamed "Killa K" or "Double K," was an infrequent, yet much-beloved character on the reality show alongside Tammy chronicling their constant battle with weight. In 2022, the two met at a rehab facility in Ohio, where they underwent treatment for obesity and they tied the knot that same year.

Weeks later, Slaton told People mag, "Our wedding day was perfect, there was so much love in the room. I literally married my best friend."

But The Sun reported the couple split in May because Caleb was not following his diet, and Tammy was reportedly getting set to file for divorce.

Caleb was 40.