Cocaine Possibly Found In White House

Cocaine may have been found inside the White House this weekend -- and it appears to have been discovered in an area where President Biden frequents a lot on the job.

The Secret Service says it discovered a white powdery substance Sunday night in the West Wing during routine rounds. It's unclear where exactly it was in the West Wing it was found -- but a spokesperson for the agency will only say agents stumbled upon in a "work area."

The SS rep also notes that any notion the substance might've been found in the executive mansion is false. POTUS was not at the White House during this whole ordeal, BTW.

The discovery of the unknown powder prompted an increased security alert and a brief evacuation of the premises, and tests are being done to decide what it might be. WaPo, citing sources familiar with the matter, say preliminary tests suggest it is, in fact, blow.

Hunter Biden once again joins dad for weekend getaway to Camp David https://t.co/jllt2D7nGJ pic.twitter.com/qe1n5fkR5m — New York Post (@nypost) July 2, 2023 @nypost

According to dispatch audio detailing the find ... it seems that a firefighter who was on the ground thought cocaine was the culprit -- telling the department's hazardous materials team that a test they'd conducted indicated "cocaine hydrochloride." No ambiguity at all.

Officials are saying the substance did not pose a threat, and an investigation is underway as to how it made its way into the White House ... and, obviously, who brought it in.