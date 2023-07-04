Francis Ngannou Says Stipe Miocic 'Most Dangerous' Heavyweight In UFC

Play video content TMZSports.com

If Jon Jones and Stipe Miocic ever actually fight, it'll be anything but a cakewalk for Bones, according to former champ Francis Ngannou ... who says the firefighter from Ohio is "still the most challenging guy" in the division, NOT the current champ!

"It's gonna be tough for Jones. I think we all don't give the credit that is due to Stipe. Stipe is not having enough credit. For me, he's still the guy at heavyweight. He's still the most challenging guy in the heavyweight division," 36-year-old Ngannou recently told us when we asked him if Jones would beat Miocic.

Of course, Francis and Stipe fought twice ... each winning one fight.

Miocic won the first fight at UFC 226 in 2018 by unanimous decision. The big guys rematched at UFC 260 in 2021 ... a fight Ngannou won by 2nd round knockout.

Stipe has not stepped in the Octagon since that night.

Despite the 27-month layoff, it's clear Francis believes Miocic is still the guy at heavyweight.

As for Jon, he's 1-0 at heavyweight after dominating title contender Ciryl Gane at UFC 285 earlier this year ... a fight the former light heavyweight champ made look easy.