Soap Star Andrea Evans Dead at 66

Andrea Evans, the longtime actress who starred in multiple soap operas over the years, has died.

Andrea passed away Sunday from cancer, according to casting director Don Carroll. It's unclear what sort of cancer she was battling, or when she'd been diagnosed.

She is, perhaps, most famous for playing Tina Lord on "One Life to Live" -- she started on that series way back in the late '70s, and had a memorable run through the '80s ... and even popping back during the early 2010s with recurring appearances.

She'd gone on to star in a lot of other soaps, including the iconic ones ... like "The Bold and the Beautiful" -- she appeared in 152 episodes -- and "The Young and the Restless" ... which had her on 19 different times.

Andrea also did a significant amount of work on "Passions" -- which featured her in a whopping 627 episodes -- portraying Rebecca Hotchkiss. Evans had starred in other shows as well ... like "DeVanity," "The Bay," "Out of Control," "CHiPs," and more.

She'd also been in a handful of movies -- so a well-rounded showbiz career.

AE actually retreated from the limelight for several years as a result of a scary stalking situation ... so, the fact she had such a prodigious career is impressive.

Andrea was 66.