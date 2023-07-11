Bethenny Frankel Calls Jonah Hill 'Low-Grade D**k' ... But Slams Ex for Releasing Texts

Play video content

Bethenny Frankel is weighing in on the whole Jonah Hill controversy with his ex ... and she seems to be in Jonah's corner on one major point, despite having a horrible run-in with him.

"The Real Housewives of New York" alum posted a TikTok video Monday explaining she once met Hill on the set of Jay Leno's "The Tonight Show" years ago and he acted like a "low-grade d**k" to her.

Frankel said, "He was put upon and kind of treated me like he was very better than [me]. I felt like a loser and the nobody that I was."

But Frankel didn't let her personal feelings toward the actor cloud her judgment about Hill's current drama with his former girlfriend Sarah Brady -- on whether the story should have been made public in the first place.

As you know, Brady released on social media a bunch of text messages between her and Hill she claims prove he's a "misogynist narcissist." Brady also accused Hill of being abusive, manipulative and controlling.

Frankel called the Hill/Brady texts "crazy," but she, too, admitted to having similar back-and-forth messaging with people, which in a vacuum can look nuts. She then questioned whether Brady should have published the texts, since Brady was in a romantic relationship with Hill.

Bethenny continued, "I don’t know the whole story, I only read the snippets of headlines, but if you're in a relationship with someone for one year, are texts fair game?"

She ended by saying the notion of publicly sharing texts from exes seems like a "frightening 2023 for me." But Bethenny also mentioned it's not okay to be "emotionally harmful" to your partner, which Brady contended Hill was toward her.