Actress and Singer Jane Birkin Dead at 76, Inspired Birkin Handbag

Jane Birkin, the English singer, actor, and style icon known for her 60's style, died on Sunday, July 16 at the age of 76.

Birkin was also a model and came to be widely seen as a fashion trendsetter, inspiring Hermes' famous Birkin handbag.

The news comes after Birkin was forced to cancel a handful of concerts in May due to health concerns, and less than two years after Birkin suffered a minor stroke.

Birkin was known for her professional and personal relationship with the musician Serge Gainsbourg.

The pair were together for 12 years but remained friends after their split, with Gainsbourg still writing songs for Birkin.

Her acting credits included films such as the 1966 classic Blow Up, Death on the Nile (1978), and Evil Under the Sun (1982).