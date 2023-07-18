Arena Football League Team Locations Revealed, Philly & Chicago Get Squads

The Arena Football League is just months away from relaunching, and now we know the locations the sixteen AFL organizations will call home -- a mix of preexisting markets and brand-new teams.

-Austin

-Boise

-California (will play in Bakersfield)

-Chicago

-Colorado (will play in Denver)

-Minnesota (will play in St. Paul)

-Louisiana (will play in Lake Charles)

-Ohio (will play in Cincinnati)

-Orlando

-Oregon (will play in Salem)

-Philadelphia

-St. Louis

-Tallahassee

-Tennessee (will play in Nashville)

-Washington (will play in Everett)

-West Texas (will play in Odessa)

“We are extremely proud to share the initial markets that will serve as the foundation of the new era of the Arena Football League,” AFL Commissioner Lee A. Hutton III said.

“Fans in each community will have the opportunity to come together and create new identities, new traditions, and new memories to help catapult our league to thrilling heights. We’ve been working diligently to put the league and the respective member teams in the best position to deliver a competitive and entertaining product on the field and we simply can’t wait to return to the original innovators of indoor football in 2024.”

The AFL was originally founded in 1987 as a four-team league ... the Pittsburgh Gladiators, Denver Dynamite, Washington Commandos, and Chicago Bruisers. The league expanded and was successful for years before shutting down several years back.

In February, the AFL announced they were coming back in 2024 ... with a 10-game season.

The league hasn't yet announced team names or ownership groups. If you remember back, the original AFL had several celeb owners, including Jon Bon Jovi.