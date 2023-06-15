Antonio Brown's Albany Empire Team Kicked Out Of National Arena League

Antonio Brown's tenure as owner of the Albany Empire has hit an all-time low -- the ex-NFL star's team was just kicked out of the National Arena League.

The organization announced the decision on Thursday ... saying Brown repeatedly failed to pay his team's monthly assessments, which are used to support the league's operating budget.

In a statement, the NAL explained the Empire made its first assessment payment in April, but it was later challenged. The Super Bowl champ's team then refused to cough up the money in May.

The league says it was in contact with Brown's accountant, who claimed his client did not plan to fulfill his assessment responsibilities, nor would he pay a $1,000 fine he was handed for Conduct Detrimental to the League after recent comments he made.

The NAL held an emergency phone conference with the other team owners to address the fiasco ... and decided to give Brown until noon on Thursday to make up the payments, which he did not.

As a result, the league has severed ties with the Empire.

Brown took over the team in March, and it's been nothing short of a disaster -- he faced accusations of failing to pay players and coaches, getting in heated exchanges with members of the organization and broken promises of suiting up and playing in games.

Brown's father, Eddie, was a star for the team back in the day ... and the ex-Pittsburgh Steeler vowed to be hands-on as a member of the organization.

Fans expressed their displeasure with the team ... with game attendance tanking in the process.