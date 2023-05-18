Antonio Brown Considering Playing For National Arena League's Albany Empire

Antonio Brown might be taking matters into his own hands to help his struggling National Arena League team ... 'cause the former Pro Bowl receiver is considering unretiring to play for the Albany Empire.

Brown's tenure as a team owner has gotten off to a shaky start ... with the two-time defending champions struggling to get wins and put butts in seats at home games.

But, AB is now looking into solving both problems in one swift motion by dusting off his helmet and cleats ... because a rep for the former Pittsburgh Steelers star says he could possibly become a player-owner as soon as May 27 when the Empire host the Fayetteville Mustangs.

"He wants his team to win and give the community a good show," the rep tells us. "But, we will see."

TMZ Sports spoke with NAL commissioner Chris Siegfried about the "Put That S*** On" rapper's potential plans ... and he says Brown has not submitted a player contract to the league offices just yet.

If Brown does file the paperwork, we're told he has the league's support if he so chooses to play.

We also asked if there were any restrictions that would keep AB from playing while he holds ownership (some leagues like the NBA have a rule against it) ... and Siegfried pointed out the pretty unique circumstances, considering the NAL hasn't had an owner with Brown's youth and athletic abilities in the past.

Play video content 3/2/23 Albany Empire