Jerry O'Connell Comes to Rescue as Food Truck Bursts into Flames

7/18/2023 12:40 AM PT
Jerry O'Connell just needs a pair of glasses, 'cause the guy's a real-life Clark Kent ... leaping into action when he saw a food truck going up in smoke!

Law enforcement tells TMZ ... Sheriff's deputies came across the truck fire Sunday in Malibu, swiftly pulling a man out of the vehicle, and then started removing nearby propane tanks -- which is when Jerry got involved.

Jerry, who was in his car with his twin daughters, got out of his ride and we're told he immediately went to move a gas can near the food truck. Pretty heroic, when you consider  another can was already on fire, and flames were spreading in a nearby field.

We're told he also scaled a fence to grabbed a fire extinguisher, attempting to keep the flames at bay until the pros in L.A. County Fire Department arrived to take over firefighting duties.

Jerry has experience battling blazes ... back in 2003, when a wildfire near the San Bernardino mountains threatened his home, he helped fire fighters for several days, and eventually saved his pad.

While they couldn't save the food truck ... our sources say the "Stand By Me" actor and "Pictionary" host helped firefighters avert an even bigger disaster.

