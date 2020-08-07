Jerry O'Connell Says Homeschooling Math Looks Like a 'Hawking Equation'

Play video content Exclusive TMZ.com

Jerry O'Connell is dreading the new school year like most parents whose kids will continue virtual learning, and he's not afraid to admit it ... helping his girls with math is a mind-boggling challenge.

Jerry joined us on "TMZ Live" Friday from his home in Calabasas, where he's quarantining with his wife, Rebecca Romijn, and their twin girls, Charlie and Dolly ... and getting ready for the 6th grade.

In just a couple weeks his daughters will be doing distance learning, due to the pandemic, which means he'll have to pitch in some when it comes to teaching at home -- and based on this convo ... Charlie and Dolly should be very afraid.

Jerry says things are only getting harder since he posted a funny video at the end of last school year. In particular, he's hung up on long division problems ... which makes him feel like Stephen Hawking wrote their textbooks.

It's pretty funny too ... Jerry knows just what to do when the tough questions inevitably come his way. Stay on your toes, Rebecca!

There is one thing he's gotten better at this summer -- just watch the video. Unfortunately for his daughters, it doesn't involve math.