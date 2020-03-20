Homeschools Hit Up by Parents Suddenly Needing Guidance

Exclusive

As the COVID-19 bug shuts down brick-and-mortar schools around the country, many homeschools are humming ... with their figurative doors wide-open for teaching, learning, exams and grades.

Over the past days and weeks, these DIY education institutions are finding their niche in academia is catching on with the masses. Obviously, grade school kids are homebound, and not all of their schools can do online classes.

Parents and guardians now have the herculean task of keeping cooped up kiddos actively engaged, and averting their eyes from multiple screens. As a result, several homeschool institutions tell us they're getting flooded with calls and emails from panicked parents.

Dr. Brian Ray, of the National Home Education Research Institute based in Salem, Oregon, advises homeschool novices to “truly enjoy your children.” He says that means parents have to stash away addictive devices to crack open some books.

A rep for Calvert, which has been around for a century, noted brand new customers have been signing up for their 30-day free trial -- and they've also launched a Netflix-esque online version of elementary through high school grade classes. Parents can customize their kid's curriculum -- from potential Einstein down to the basics. It's on you to be honest!