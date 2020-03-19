Arnold Schwarzenegger and TikTok Give $3 Million to Feed Students

Breaking News

Arnold Schwarzenegger is teaming with TikTok to make sure grade school students don't go hungry while schools close amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Here's the deal ... TikTok is donating $3 million to help provide meals to needy families across the country, and it's working with Arnold's After-School All-Stars programs to make it happen.

As you know, schools across the nation are closing their doors due to the outbreak. And, unfortunately, millions of students depend on their schools for daily meals.

The massive donation will help families in 60 cities feed those hungry students by providing food vouchers, and gift cards that can be used on food and other essential items at local grocery stores.

The food credits and gift cards are first going to families in cities most impacted by the virus ... which includes Los Angeles, New York City, Miami, San Francisco, D.C. and Seattle. Stores like Food Land, Kroger, Giant, Publix, Ralphs, Safeway, Walmart and Target are supplying the grub.