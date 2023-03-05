Jerry O'Connell Gets Southwest Cockpit Experience

Jerry O’Connell has always had the wonderment of a kid, so it makes sense the pilot of a Southwest jet let the biggest kid on the aircraft in the cockpit!

The "Crossing Jordan" and "Kangaroo Jack" star hopped on a Southwest flight from Los Angeles to Oakland recently, and he arrived both on time and with a pair of wings.

When the plane touched down the "Pictionary" host was in no rush to leave ... spending time chatting with some passengers/fans and taking photos.

Then he got the ultimate flying experience ... as folks were getting off the plane, Jerry chatted up the flight crew -- and that's when the captain asked Jerry if he'd like to see the cockpit.

Jerry jumped at the offer and hopped in the pilot's seat and, suddenly, he was 12 again!