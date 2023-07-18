Post Malone Set to Perform Free Concert at Times Square's TSX Stage

Post Malone is about to become the first artist to play a show on a permanent stage that's just been installed in Times Square -- and he's doing it today ... for free!!!

The rapper/singer is set to perform Tuesday in the heart of NYC around 5 PM ET, and he'll be doing it on none other than the new TSX stage -- which has been getting worked over the past several months ... and which will have its big debut with Posty leading the way.

There's actually a billboard covering up the stage right now there in Times Square, teasing Post's concert -- a free one, mind you -- with a plug of his forthcoming album, "Austin."

It's coming out next Friday, and we're told Post is expected to perform songs from his new project -- and probably some old hits of his as well. As far as how people are gonna see Post -- well, this billboard is actually going to open up and unveil the hidden TSX stage.

TSX Entertainment has actually been posting behind-the-scenes footage of the stage being built -- and it's pretty cool ... like we mentioned, this stands to be a staple in Times Square live entertainment going forward -- and it's cool they're having Post handling the debut.

PM himself is also teasing the show, telling his fans on social media to come out and enjoy some tunes ... ya gotta figure the place will be packed -- probably more so than it usually is.

