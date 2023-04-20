Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Post Malone Scores Most RIAA Diamond Singles Ever with his 8th

Post Malone Music's 💎 King!!! Now RIAA's Most Diamond-Certified Artist

4/20/2023 9:27 AM PT
post malone
Post Malone just saw 3 of his tracks cross the 10-mil sales mark -- shattering Bruno Mars' previous record to become the artist with the most RIAA Diamond-certified singles EVER!!!

On Thursday, Post's hits "Circles," "Better Now," and "I Fall Apart" brought his Diamond total to 8 ... besting Bruno's previous record of 6.

It's another huge W for Post's already decorated career ... his "Sunflower" track from the "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse" soundtrack is the RIAA's biggest song ever at 17x platinum!

IT'S AN HONOR
The last time we saw Post, he told TMZ Hip Hop that song couldn't have become so legendary without the help of Swae Lee.

Post and his label Republic Records are now compiling all the 10-mil winners for the compilation, "The Diamond Collection" ... which is currently being promoted by his new single, "Chemical."

There's no telling if the new song will reach Diamond status like the rest, but given Post's track record, it's probably a safe bet!!!

