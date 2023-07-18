Snoop Dogg and E-40 Announce 'Goon With the Spoon' Cookbook Collab

Snoop Dogg and E-40 are cooking up something together again ... but it won't be studio tracks this time around.

The legends of Mt. Westmore announced Tuesday they're going halfsies on a cookbook fashioned around 40's "Goon With the Spoon" brand.

Snoop and 40 say the book will come out November 14 ... featuring over 65 recipes with some inspiration taken from both their classic music.

According to People, Snoop penned the book's foreword which reads ... “E-40 is my big homie, my brother, my mentor ... Watching him expand his love for food and cooking over the years to his many successful businesses is some boss-level shit. Which is why Snoop Dogg Presents Goon with the Spoon had to be the next cookbook, ya dig?”

Both rap stars' cooking expertise has been established at this point ... Snoop is renowned for his long-running partnership with Martha Stewart and also published his own independent cookbook in 2018.

Play video content TMZ.com

40's GWTS specializes in ice cream and sausage meats and has been notable on the festival circuit as of late.