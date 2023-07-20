Jaguars Strength Coach Kevin Maxen Comes Out As Gay

Jacksonville Jaguars associate strength coach Kevin Maxen just came out as gay ... in what is believed to be a first for a male coach in major men's pro sports in the United States.

The Jags staffer made the announcement in an interview with Outsports on Thursday ... saying he's ready to live his truth without worrying about revealing his sexuality anymore.

"I want to be vocal in support of people living how they want to live, but I also want to just live and not feel fear about how people will react," Maxen -- a former strength coach with Baylor and Vanderbilt football -- said.

Maxen added he consulted NFL free agent Carl Nassib -- who came out 2021 -- for some advice about the process ... explaining he wanted to help build acceptance of LGBTQ+ members in sports.

The former college football linebacker also revealed he is happily in a relationship ... saying he has been seeing his partner, Nick, for more than two years.

"It wasn’t until recently -- and with the immense love and support of my family, my friends, colleagues and peers, and the courage and sacrifice from my partner -- that I realized I have the right and responsibility to love and be loved, and that maybe sharing this will hopefully give someone else the strength to accept their own life and take control of their own story."

As for how his team will react, Maxen believes it will not be an issue as long as he continues to do his job.