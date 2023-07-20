Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Kim Kardashian First Look in 'American Horror Story: Delicate'

Kim Kardashian Oh, Baby ... First Look at 'AHS' Character

7/20/2023 11:39 AM PT
Kim Kardashian is no stranger to holding babies of her own over the years, and that's apparently what she'll do in the upcoming season of "American Horror Story."

The show sent out a teaser video Thursday from the highly-anticipated project -- showing Emma Roberts, Cara Delevingne and Kim K all in character.

Each actress carries a similar vibe, glasses with snow white hair ... but Kim's character is also seen holding a newborn in an eerie video sequence.

There's not a whole lot known about the show, but we did see Kim carrying what appeared to be a script into a meeting back in May.

This season is reportedly based on a book called "Delicate Condition" -- a short story about an expecting mother who believes there's evil trying to take over her pregnancy.

With the new teaser, we're officially interested.

