Zachary Quinto 'Really Impressed' By Kim Kardashian's Upcoming 'AHS' Debut

Kim Kardashian's got some serious star power as an actress ... according to Zachary Quinto, who says he was 'really impressed' by her work on the upcoming season of “American Horror Story."

Zachary gave Kim the kind words at the recent Tribeca Film Festival premiere of his new flick "He Went That Way," which he stars in alongside "Euphoria" actor Jacob Eldori.

The 'AHS' alum not only confirmed he'll be returning to Ryan Murphy's franchise as a cameo, but says Kim did pretty damn well from what he saw ... saying "She seemed really in her element, and I was really impressed by her spirit and her openness."

He says he's extremely excited to see her work in the final product -- adding she's going to do a wonderful job. Zachary even admitted, "I don’t think she needs my advice."

As we reported, it was revealed in April that Kim K would be joining the ranks in season 12 of "AHS," titled "Delicate" -- the big announcement also revealed Emma Roberts would be returning to the long-running series, although everyone's parts are kept under wraps.