Kim Kardashian Will Surprise Skeptics in 'AHS,' So Says NPR TV Critic

Kim K starring in the new "American Horror Story" is raising cynics' eyebrows -- but she's probably gonna knock their socks off, according to one pro who knows TV frontward and back.

We talked to NPR's Eric Deggans Tuesday on "TMZ Live" about Kim's forthcoming role in Ryan Murphy's ongoing horror anthology -- and he believes she's poised to shock the critics with a solid acting performance that could impress the doubters.

Check out what Eric -- who handles all things television for the public radio network -- has to say about Kim and her history in Hollywood. Interestingly, he thinks she's long been underestimated.

While some might just see her as your traditional influencer trying to switch lanes in entertainment ... ED says Kim stands apart from all the other up-and-coming TikTokers and YouTubers who've similarly tried to jump to a much bigger stage.

While it didn't work out for most of those folks, Eric believes Kim's unique in that she can deliver a performance with proper direction. He adds, she's already shown flashes of acting chops.

There's also the Ryan Murphy element. We know the guy doesn't just churn out garbage -- most of the stuff he puts out is quality content, and Eric says he has no reason to believe this will be any different. He also brings up the X factor ... Lady Gaga.