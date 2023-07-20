Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
'Painting Pictures' Rapper Superstar Pride Charged With Murder

7/20/2023 10:17 AM PT
Popular rapper Superstar Pride has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder, after police say he's the triggerman in a shooting death.

The Panola County Sheriff's Office in Mississippi says deputies were called to a residence Wednesday afternoon, where they found a 40-year-old man dead from gunshot wounds ... cops say the ensuing investigation led them to believe Superstar Pride was the suspect.

The "Painting Pictures" rapper surrendered to authorities a few hours later, and deputies say he was booked at the Panola County Detention Center. Prosecutors charged him with first-degree murder.

Superstar Pride recently blew up in the music industry ... his song first went viral on TikTok and he's since made a music video and the track's reached the Top 25 on the Billboard charts.

