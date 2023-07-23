Elon Musk Says He's Changing Twitter's Bird Logo to an "X"

Getty

Elon Musk is drawing an "X" through Twitter's famous bird logo and replacing it with ... you guessed it ... a big fat "X."

The Twitter CEO posted a message to his social media platform early Sunday morning, announcing the huge makeover that will certainly bring the company into a new phase with an all-new look.

Musk wrote, "And soon we shall bid adieu to the twitter brand and, gradually, all the birds."

In a second post, Musk added that the "X" logo could soon be unveiled if he finds an emblem suited to his tastes.

Musk followed up by offering an image of a glimmering "X," but he wouldn't say if that one qualified as the fresh face of Twitter.