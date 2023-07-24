Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Guess Who This Cruisin' Barbie Turned Into!

7/24/2023 12:01 AM PT
Getty/Instagram

Before this little speed demon in her matching plaid set turned into an actress, she was kicking off her career as a toddler, revving up her Barbie engine in Surrey, England and would later study journalism at the University of Southern California.

You may have first seen her on the big screen with Sandra Bullock and Tim McGraw, or perhaps from the film "Rules Don't Apply" with Alec Baldwin. And, when she's not hanging with her hubby, you can catch her 'in Paris.'

Need one more clue? Just ask her dad, Phil!

Can you guess who she is?

