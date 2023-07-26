Sinéad O'Connor Dead at 56

Sinéad O'Connor, the acclaimed singer behind "Nothing Compares 2 U" has died.

The Irish Times was first to report the news, without much detail, it's unclear where O'Connor died or the circumstances surrounding her death.

The last few years of Sinéad's life were marked with tragedy, including the death of her son, 17-year-old Shane, who died by suicide in January 2022. Prior to his death, Shane was on suicide watch inside an Irish hospital ... but he'd gone missing from the hospital just two days earlier.

After his death, Sinéad released a statement saying, "My beautiful son, Nevi’im Nesta Ali Shane O'Connor, the very light of my life, decided to end his earthly struggle today and is now with God. May he rest in peace and may no one follow his example. My baby. I love you so much. Please be at peace."

Sinéad has had her own personal struggles with mental health, she was reported missing and suicidal in Chicago back in 2016 ... but was later found safe. In an interview with Dr. Phil, Sinéad admitted she'd attempted suicide 8 times in one year.

Sinéad's music career kicked off in a big way with the release of "The Lion and the Cobra" -- her first album -- back in 1987. The album earned her a Grammy nom for Best Female Rock Vocal Performance and reached gold status.

However, Sinéad's 1990 album, "I Do Not Want What I Haven't Got" -- which contained her biggest hit, "Nothing Compares 2 U" -- propelled her to stardom. The single, written by Prince, scored her a win for Video of the Year at the MTV Video Awards.

Sinéad continued to record, release and tour music over the next several decades, but announced she was postponing all of her tour dates in 2020 until 2022 to enter a one-year trauma and addiction treatment program. At the time, she stated, "I had a very traumatic six years and this year was the end of it but now recovery starts."

Sinéad announced her retirement from music in June 2021.

She's survived by her three children, Jake, Roisin and Yeshua.

Sinéad was only 56.

RIP