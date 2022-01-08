Sinead O'Connor's Teenage Son Dead at 17 Apparently by Suicide

Sinead O'Connor's son has died, according to police, and it appears he took his own life.

Police in Ireland issued this statement ... "Following the recovery of a body in the Bray area of Wicklow on Friday, 7th January 2022, a Missing Person Appeal in respect of Shane O’Connor, 17 years, has been stood down.”

My beautiful son, Nevi’im Nesta Ali Shane O’Connor, the very light of my life, decided to end his earthly struggle today and is now with God. May he rest in peace and may no one follow his example. My baby. I love you so much. Please be at peace: — Sinead The 1 And Only (@OhSineady) January 8, 2022 @OhSineady

Sinead's rep confirmed her son's death, and she posted the tragic news as well, saying, “My beautiful son, Nevi’im Nesta Ali Shane O’Connor, the very light of my life, decided to end his earthly struggle today and is now with God."

She goes on ... "May he rest in peace and may no one follow his example. My baby. I love you so much. Please be at peace:"

Police had been looking for Shane since Thursday, with Sinead pleading in a tweet, "“Shane, your life is precious. God didn’t chisel that beautiful smile on your beautiful face for nothing."

Her pleas got more desperate ... "This is a message for my son, Shane. Shane, it’s not funny any more all this going missing. You are scaring the crap out of me. Could you please do the right thing and present yourself at a Gardai station. If you are with Shane please call the Gardai for his safety ... My world would collapse without you. You are my heart. Please don’t stop it from beating. Please don’t harm yourself. Go to the Gardai and let’s get you to hospital."

The news has devastated the 55-year-old singer, who referenced a Bob Marley song ... “This is for my Shaney. The light of my life. The lamp of my soul. My blue-eye baby. You will always be my light. We will always be together. No boundary can separate us.”

Shane's father is Donal Lunny, an Irish folk musician. He and Sinead are no longer together.