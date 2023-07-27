Mick Jagger Parties with Celebs at his 80th Birthday Party in London

Mick Jagger is 80 now, but he's the youngest 80 you've ever seen -- the rock legend celebrated the milestone birthday with a party filled with a slew of other entertainment legends.

The Rolling Stones lead singer was boogying Wednesday night into the wee hours at the London nightclub Embargo Republica with the likes of Leonardo DiCaprio, Lenny Kravitz, bandmate Ronnie Wood, "Elvis" director Baz Luhrmann and Primal Scream frontman Bobby Gillespie.

Mick also brought the fam along to enjoy the festivities. Among those in attendance were his fiancée, Melanie Hamrick, ex-wife Jerry Hall, daughters Georgia May and Elizabeth, and his younger brother, Chris.

After all these years, Mick showed he still hasn't lost a step and he looked the part, too. He wore a dark green suit with a black polka-dot satin shirt, a pair of black trainers and a scarf wrapped around his neck.

Paparazzi snapped photos of Mick and his celeb friends and family as they left the club after getting their fill of fun.

Check out the images ... Mick cracked a big fat grin and so did Ronnie. Lenny, as always, played it cool, sporting large black sunglasses.