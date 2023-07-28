Emmys Postponed Amid Actors' and Writers' Strikes

The 2023 Emmy Awards are officially on hold as the actors' and writers' strikes continue to freeze everything in Hollywood.

The Television Academy had to pump the breaks on its September 18 ceremony date, according to the New York Times -- and it could be pushed as far out as January ... a move the outlet's source said was "most likely."

The final date is reportedly going to be hammered out in the next few weeks ... and Fox, which is broadcasting the Emmys, was looking at postponing the show last month if the writers stayed on strike through July.

As you know, the writers aren't alone anymore on the picket lines -- WGA put pens down in early May, and SAG-AFTRA joined the cause on July 14 after its negotiations stalled with the studios.