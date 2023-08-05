Jamie Lee Curtis Neutral On SAG-AFTRA Strike, But Wants Settlement

Jamie Lee Curtis seems to be walking that line of unwavering support for the SAG-AFTRA strike and taking an ambivalent stance on it ... you can be the judge on where she lands.

The actress made a bunch of remarks about the strike Thursday, when she showed up to a charity event in L.A. and was asked for her thoughts on it. Here's what she said, in part, to Variety, "I’m hopeful that we can all see all sides. I’m more Switzerland. I’m not a polarized person here. I don’t like the rhetoric on both sides."

WATCH: Jamie Lee Curtis said she is hopeful that both studios and striking Hollywood actors see the value of ‘continuing conversation’ to resolve their issues pic.twitter.com/OuFrzVyPTA — Reuters Showbiz (@ReutersShowbiz) August 5, 2023 @ReutersShowbiz

She adds, "Any settlement means nobody’s happy. So there will be a settlement and not everyone will be happy. I don’t like the them vs. us. The fact that there’s a them and an us bothers me. It’s one industry and I hope that all of the sides can recognize the oneness of our industry, and that we are interdependent, and that AI is not interdependent, that human beings are and at the end of the day our interdependency with each other will prevail."

In a video interview with Reuters, she echoed that ... saying she's hoping she can be "Switzerland" in all this, and that both sides can see the benefit in continuing conversations.

That same day, she said this to Collider ... "Streaming completely eviscerated that old idea, and the new idea has taken place and people are making fortunes on it, and denying the artists a chance to make a living. That's where we are. It is a crossroads. We have hit it."

JLC continues ... "And this dual Writers' Guild and Screen Actors Guild strike is to say we are taking this stand now, for the future. So our sacrifices today are for the future of the industry, future of artists, future of other storytellers. And it's just crucial."

This last remark is much less equivocating, and comes across as clear support/solidarity for SAG -- but based on what she said to other outlets, it's clear she has mixed feelings about the whole thing -- the same way Stephen Amell also does ... which he, too, expressed.