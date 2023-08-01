'Arrow' Star Stephen Amell Says He Doesn't Support SAG Strike

Stephen Amell is a bit of a walking contradiction -- on the one hand, he says he backs his union amid the ongoing strike, but on the other ... he doesn't approve of them actually striking.

The "Arrow" star made the controversial comments during a recent promotional appearance in North Carolina, where he was plugging a new season of his Starz show 'Heels' ... and breaking with SAG-AFTRA's strike protocol in doing so.

Stephen Amell doesn't support the #SAGAFTRAstrike and has been actively promoting #HeelsSTARZ during the strike.



Stephen Amell can also afford health insurance and thinks people "don't know what's going on."#SAGAFTRAstrong #sagaftramembers #SAGAFTRA pic.twitter.com/LNDPakv8qr — Dana Abercrombie #AmplifyBlackVoices (@sagesurge) July 31, 2023 @sagesurge

Actors aren't supposed to be promoting projects during the strike, but there was Stephen plugging away, and not holding back his opinion on the work stoppage ... calling it unproductive and unnecessary.

Take a listen for yourself ... his disdain for how SAG is handling things is clear, although he does say he supports them as an org. What he doesn't condone is its decision to shut down the industry to get what they want.

He calls it a "reductive negotiating tactic" ... but doesn't really elaborate much more beyond that. Amell also said he found the entire ordeal incredibly frustrating and myopic.

Of course, his remarks here are not sitting well with other actors in the biz ... and Amell is getting dragged on social media right now as a would-be traitor and scab. A lot of folks are pointing out his sentiment doesn't actually make sense -- arguing it's all or nothing.