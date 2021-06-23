Stephen Amell Removed from Flight After Allegedly Berating Wife

Stephen Amell was forcibly removed from a flight in Texas -- this after allegedly screaming at his wife in front of a plane full of passengers ... TMZ has learned.

Sources close to the situation tell us ... the "Arrow" star was escorted off a Delta flight Monday in Austin around 3 PM, following a shouting match with his wife, Cassandra Jean.

We're told Amell appeared intoxicated, and that his wife ended up burying her face in embarrassment. Our sources say a flight attendant had asked him repeatedly to lower his voice, but he refused ... until eventually, an air marshal and 3 other attendants had to give him the heave-ho.

We're told his wife and their companions ended up flying back to L.A. without him ... while Stephen was at least detained in Texas. It's unclear what happened -- if he was arrested or released -- once they removed him from the plane. We've called the local cops and Stephen's reps ... but no word back from either.

It seems he and Cassandra were in town for an appearance at the ATX TV Festival. Cass posted a photo of them on a stage over the weekend, and they looked chummy. Obviously, things went sideways on the way home.