Tennis' Stefanos Tsitsipas Confronts Fan During Match Claiming She Made Bee Noises

Well, this is bee-zarre.

Tennis star Stefanos Tsitsipas confronted a female fan during his match Wednesday after he claimed she made buzzing noises in an attempt to distract him.

It all happened during Tsitsipas' match against Ben Shelton in the Cincinnati Masters ... when he thought a bee was following him around the court during play.

The No. 4-ranked player in the world made an attempt to swat at the apparent bug with his racket ... before he realized the noise appeared to be actually coming from a spectator sitting behind him.

Tsitsipas went directly to the umpire to let him know what he thought the fan was doing.

"Do you think that's OK?" Tsitsipas said to the umpire.

That's when the 25-year-old went over to the crowd asking which one of them was making the sounds. You can see in broadcast footage from the match one fan pointed directly to a woman in the front row wearing a hat and shades.

"It has never happened in my career," Tsitsipas said to the umpire. "I know they're supporting the [other player]."

"It's the lady over there. I want her out. She needs to go."

The umpire negotiated with Tsitsipas, telling him he would tell her to stop ... and Tsitsipas did as well by confronting her before getting back to the match.