Tennis Star Denis Shapovalov Tells Fans To 'Shut The F*** Up' In Wild Blowup

Denis Shapovalov just went scorched earth at the Italian Open -- the Canadian tennis star told fans in the stands to "shut the f*** up" in a fit of rage ... and the moment was captured on video.

The incident went down during Shapovalov's match against Lorenzo Sonego in the tourney's round of 64 ... when Denis got into an argument with the umpire on the sideline.

Denis was upset over a point penalty he received after crossing the net to show the ump a mark on the court ... and when he approached the guy on the sideline, fans in attendance at the Grand Stand Arena let him hear it with a loud chorus of boos.

In the short clip, Shapovalov turns to the crowd and yells, "Shut the f*** up," before going back to plead his case in front of the supervisor.

Denis Shapovalov in a heated battle with Lorenzo Sonego/the Italian crowd in Rome...



"Shut the f___ up," he shouts when booed for arguing with the supervisor.pic.twitter.com/TVTGgNbeTy — James Gray (@jamesgraysport) May 9, 2022 @jamesgraysport

The 23-year-old later apologized for his outburst ... saying he understands the ump was just doing his job.