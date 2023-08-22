UFC Fighter Brad Tavares Says Chris Weidman Isn't Washed, Shouldn't Retire

Play video content TMZSports.com

"Please, please retire" ... was Dana White's message to Chris Weidman after the former middleweight champion lost his comeback fight to Brad Tavares after gruesomely breaking his leg in April 2021.

But, the man who shared the Octagon with The All-American disagrees with the UFC president's take when it comes to Chris' fighting future.

"I think from what I've seen from him, 100%, I don't think he's washed or done, he still has it in him," 35-year-old Tavares told TMZ Sports.

Tavares won the fight by unanimous decision ... and Weidman suffered another injury to his lower extremity, tearing a ligament (not the previously broken leg).

But, Brad believes Chris showed immense toughness in the fight ... even as his legs were chewed up.

"In the second round when I first hurt him with that really hard [leg kick] that he winced and was really in obvious pain, I thought he was done. No, he pointed at me, he looked at me, and beat on his chest, and said, 'Come on, keep throwing it!'"

Tavares says he's happy Weidman returned to the Octagon after the devastating injury he sustained vs Uriah Hall at UFC 261 ... and while that's a win in itself, BT would like to see CW get his hand raised once more.

"I think in my opinion he definitely has more to go."

"I know if I was in his shoes I wouldn't want to go out on a loss. I definitely wouldn't want to go out on an injury like he did, so I'm glad he did come back. And I know I wouldn't want to go out on a loss, I would want one more crack at it and go out on a win and then retire."

As for the most important opinion ... Chris himself. He says he isn't hanging up his gloves.

"I'm not done. I'll be back better than ever. This was a good opportunity for me to get back in the Octagon," Weidman told Megan Olivi after the fight.

Play video content TMZSports.com

We also talked to Tavares, born and raised in Hawaii (Kailua), about the devastating wildfires that have tragically claimed 115 lives in Maui, and the death toll is expected to rise.

"My wife [Zoie] is Maui, so we do have family there and friends there that are there helping out, they're at ground zero. We're getting these real-life stories and man, it is heartbreaking."

Tavares also talked about the many Americans who have donated to the rescue and recovery effort, including White and the UFC, which gave $1 million.

"Dana is a standup guy, and that's not blowing smoke."