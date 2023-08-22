Holly Sonders Says Topless 'Exposed Sportz' League Inspired By 'Girls Gone Wild'

Play video content TMZSports.com

Like sports and chicks?! Now you can enjoy both at the same time -- 'cause Holly Sonders just launched her very own TOPLESS competitive league!!

TMZ Sports sat down with the model and former broadcaster about her newest venture, the NSFW athletics organization, "Exposed Sportz" ... and she told us she enlisted her most attractive friends to give viewers the ultimate viewing experience.

"So, I had this crazy idea -- a great idea, actually -- of getting everybody together and creating a sports league just to show off everybody's talents ... and it's going to be topless!!" Sonders said.

"I can't believe nobody's ever thought of this before."

Sonders said she teamed up with respected creatives in the adult industry to make it happen ... and there will be videos of "the hottest girls on the internet" participating in all different kinds of sports and activities -- and yeah, there's nudity.

"This is almost like Jackass, but with the sexiest women you've ever seen. So you're going to be horny, and you're gonna laugh and it's unlike anything you've ever seen."

Sonders says she's pulling out all the stops with Exposed Sportz ... hiring the best makeup artists and editors to put out the best product possible -- and she sought inspiration from one of the most recognizable adult brands to ever exist.

"I know what people want to see," Sonders - who is dating boxing legend Oscar De La Hoya -- added. "I mean, I built my life on TV. So, I know what people are looking for and I know what entertainment value is -- especially competition. After doing sports as many years as I did, this is just a new kind of sports kind of inspired by 'Girls Gone Wild.'"