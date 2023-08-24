Broadway's The Lion King Teams Up W/ NY Liberty For Halftime Show

Win or lose, it's Hakuna Matata for the New York Liberty ... 'cause the WNBA squad is teaming up with Broadway's "The Lion King" to bring the hit musical to the halftime show!

The announcement was made on Thursday ... the show at intermission, inspired by the musical, will go down on September 7 when Sabrina Ionescu and the Liberty take on the Los Angeles Sparks at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

Outside of the halftime show, there will be special appearances from members of the Broadway company, plus giveaways and other cool Lion King experiences at the arena.

"The New York Liberty are honored to team up with the iconic Broadway production, The Lion King, as we continue to elevate our world-class fan experience at Barclays Center," Liberty CEO Keia Clarke said.

"As two long-standing staples in the New York entertainment landscape, we look forward to our first-of-its-kind collaboration on September 7."

"The Lion King" is one of the most successful shows in Broadway history ... and has been performed across the world in nine different languages. The musical is celebrating its 25th year on Broadway and is the highest-grossing B'way show of all time (over $1 billion!!!).