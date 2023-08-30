Man Pleads Guilty to Having Sex with Cow in England

A British guy is going to have to wait until the cows come home to shake this saga -- 'cause he's now known as the dude who got off with cattle.

25-year-old Liam Brown pled guilty this week to sexual penetration with a living animal and causing unnecessary suffering to a protected animal during a hearing at the Poole Magistrates Court ... according to the Daily Mail.

It reportedly all stems from an incident last summer when Brown was caught red-handed doing the deed with a young calf on a farm in the town of Burton. Apparently, he fell victim to some booby traps set by the farmers.

You see these landowners say they'd suspected for a while that their bovines were being abused, so they installed a bunch of alarms/surveillance cams to catch whoever was banging the livestock in the dead of night. Eventually, Brown crept onto the property, triggered the system and was apprehended.

The worst part ... they say they know this guy from years ago.

The farmers told the court that members of Brown's family had actually been employed by them several years ago -- so, they were familiar with him since childhood, it seems.

As for how prosecutors were able to prove it was Brown beyond a reasonable doubt ... DNA. Indeed, the report says samples from the cow were collected. and they matched his profile.