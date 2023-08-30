Ron DeSantis' Home Hit by Huge Oak Tree in Hurricane Idalia, Family Was Home
8/30/2023 5:36 PM PT
Hurricane Idalia's trail of destruction across Florida includes a direct hit on Gov. Ron DeSantis' home, where a century-old oak tree came slamming down as his wife and kids were inside.
DeSantis' wife, Casey, shared the frightening news Wednesday evening, as the brutal storm made its way through Florida and Georgia -- she wrote, "100 year old oak tree falls on the Governor’s Mansion in Tallahassee."
What's worse, she says she was hunkered down in the home -- with their 3 young kids, Madison, Mason and Mamie -- when Idalia toppled the mighty oak!
Luckily, she says no one was injured, but it's safe to say it'll take a pretty big cleanup crew to get rid of the lumber.
The FL Governor was asked about the tree damage while giving the state updates on the storm ... reassuring folks his family was safe despite the close call.
He managed to find a silver lining for the fallen tree, though ... joking (we hope) his kids would now have more room to practice baseball.
As we reported, Idalia made landfall Wednesday as a category 3 storm, and has brought intense winds, rainfall and flooding to the Sunshine State. Don't forget, this is the 3rd hurricane bringing hell to Florida in the past 12 months, following Ian and Nicole in 2022.