Janelle Monae -- Good Genes Or Good Docs?!

Janelle Monae's looks over the years will "Make Me YOU Feel" all the things!

Here is a 19-year-old version of the singer-songwriter -- pretty in purple -- posing for her former music group, the Purple Ribbon All-Stars, in Atlanta, Georgia back in 2005 (left). This was just two years after she released her demo album "The Audition."

And, 18 years later Janelle recently took all her beauty and glory to her "The Age Of Pleasure" album event in NYC (right) ... just in time for her tour (which kicked off earlier this week)!

Clearly, Janelle is still a baddie in the "Moonlight", but the question is ...