Zac Clejan Hot Shots -- Fiddling To Greater Heights!

This week's Summer Hot Shots have been strung and positioned to perfection from Los Angeles -- where Zac Clejan AKA The Trap Violinist conducted some high-key shirtless shots poolside holding his instrument ... and the final product deserves a standing O!

When this lean machine isn't looking tuned while basking in the sun, Zac enjoys workin' on his fitness and playing chess, but his biggest passion is his work in music as a rapping violinist ... opening shows for some of music's hottest stars including Soulja Boy and Snoop Dogg.

"Fiddle Like It's Hot!"