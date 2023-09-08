Prince Harry Flies Solo to England On Anniversary of Queen Elizabeth's Death

Prince Harry is back on his home turf, but without Meghan Markle by his side as he makes a lowkey trip on the anniversary of Queen Elizabeth II's death.

Harry was stepping out of St. George's Chapel Friday in Windsor, where likely visited his grandmother's resting place a year after she passed away.

The Duke of Sussex's appearance came unannounced, but isn't a total shock given the date -- it appears to have been a quick trip, however, and he wasn't seen with any other royal family members while stepping out of the chapel.

Harry was seen just an hour after his father, King Charles, attended a memorial service for QE2 with Queen Camilla in Scotland.

His brother Prince William, was in Wales with his wife, Kate Middleton, not long after Harry left Windsor, too. Seems like the royals spread out over the UK to honor the late Queen.

Of course, there's a pretty glaring difference ... the King and William's appearances were public affairs with media present -- they're "working" Senior Royals, after all -- while Harry's visit was off the grid.

TMZ broke the story, Harry and Meghan have recently been spending time house hunting in Malibu -- sources told us they spent Labor Day weekend checking out an $8M plot of land that's almost 6 acres.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry at the Renaissance World Tour night 1 in Inglewood! 🐝 pic.twitter.com/xHLhBDoJZL — 🐝🪩 (@bluesbabysitter) September 2, 2023 @bluesbabysitter