Taylor Swift cena con Ryan Reynolds, Gigi Hadid y Channing Tatum

You have notifications blocked

You have notifications blocked. Unblock.

Steven Tyler Heartbroken After Damaging Vocal Cords ... Aerosmith Shows Temporarily on Ice

Resident Opens Fire At Him

Pennsylvania Escaped Prisoner Breaks Into Home, Steals Rifle ... Resident Opens Fire At Him

... In First Jets Game

Carried Off Field With Injury

Aaron Rodgers Carried Off Field With Injury ... In First Jets Game

Taylor Swift Celeb-Packed Dinner in NYC With Ryan, Gigi & Channing

Candidate in the Running

Virginia House of Delegates Candidate in the Running Posted Porn Videos for $$$

New York City Double Rainbow Covers Sky On 9/11 Anniversary

Says He Misses Her

Tom Sandoval Wishes Rachel Leviss Happy Bday ... Says He Misses Her

... For Only $30

Find Remote Work with Just a Click

WFH Find Remote Work with Just a Click ... For Only $30

Jonathan Majors Squashes Students' Beef At In-N-Out ... Breaks Up High School Fight

Is Only $230!!!

Apple This Refurbished iPan Mini ... Is Only $230!!!

Members Already in NYC

*NSYNC Reunion at VMAs ... Members Already in NYC

Out For Season

Aaron Rodgers Out For Season ... With Torn Achilles

Eso no es todo ... Cara Delevingne también asistió a la gran cena. Para su información, Cara fue vista saliendo del estudio con Taylor la semana pasada, no mucho después de que la cantante anunciara que está trabajando duro en la regrabación de su álbum "1989".

Old news is old news!

Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!