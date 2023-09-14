Howie Mandel Offers New Take on TMZ Celebrity Tour

Play video content Phamous

Howie Mandel is clearly a fan of the TMZ Celebrity Tour -- his shirt says it all -- but he's figured out a way to streamline the operation to just 45 seconds!

Howie was arriving at the 'AGT' shoot Wednesday in Pasadena, with a shirt emblazoned with the logo for our 2-hour show on wheels.

A photog asked why he was wearing the TMZ Tee ... and by the look on his face he was a bit incredulous. For Howie, it was obvious. The comedian launched into his tour guide schtick.

Enter a woman who happened to be passing by ... Howie wrangled her to take the tour, though imploring her to keep her distance ... he is, after all, a renowned germaphobe.

You gotta watch the vid ... stupid us, we've been using buses for 10 years -- very comfy we might add -- but Howie figured out a way for normies to take the tour in just seconds.