Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

Howie Mandel Offers New Take on TMZ Celebrity Tour

Howie Mandel Newest TMZ Celebrity Tour Guide!!!

9/14/2023 8:13 AM PT
HOWIE'S CELEBRITY TOUR
Phamous

Howie Mandel is clearly a fan of the TMZ Celebrity Tour -- his shirt says it all -- but he's figured out a way to streamline the operation to just 45 seconds!

Howie was arriving at the 'AGT' shoot Wednesday in Pasadena, with a shirt emblazoned with the logo for our 2-hour show on wheels.

5/21/23
JOINING THE TOUR
TMZ.com

A  photog asked why he was wearing the TMZ Tee ... and by the look on his face he was a bit incredulous. For Howie, it was obvious. The comedian launched into his tour guide schtick.

Celeb Sightings On The TMZ Hollywood Tour
Launch Gallery
Celeb Sightings On The TMZ Tour Launch Gallery
TMZ.com

Enter a woman who happened to be passing by ... Howie wrangled her to take the tour, though imploring her to keep her distance ... he is, after all, a renowned germaphobe.

Howie Mandel Through The Years
Launch Gallery
Howie Mandel Through The Years Launch Gallery
Getty

You gotta watch the vid ... stupid us, we've been using buses for 10 years -- very comfy we might add -- but Howie figured out a way for normies to take the tour in just seconds.

Please, Howie, quit your day job ... we need you!

related articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later